227182 QUENTON GASKINS Nov 18, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GASKINS, QUENTON SHAWN-KENDRICK 11/17/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 180FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLWE NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - UNSAFE LANE CHANGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET