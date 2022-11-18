227184 LINWOOD SMALLWOOD Nov 18, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMALLWOOD, LINWOOD 11/17/2022Age: 70 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 175SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBURNING OTHER BUILDINGS - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BURNING OTHER BUILDINGS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Secu Status Criminal Law Incl Status Judicial Pret Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector