227186 DEBORAH WHITE Nov 18, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 WHITE, DEBORAH BRYANT 11/17/2022Age: 52 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 220OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Deborah White Deborah Bryant Status Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector