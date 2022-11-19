227212 SHEENA COBURN Nov 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 COBURN, SHEENA CHENEL 11/18/2022Age: 38 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 125PV-DWI LEVEL 4 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Dwi Misdemeanor Sheena Coburn Sheena Chenel Secu Status Bond Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector