227213 MICHAEL HARRIS Nov 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, MICHAEL J`TAVIOUS 11/18/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 185FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Michael Harris Michael J'tavious Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector