HORTON, JOHN ERWIN 11/18/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 200FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET