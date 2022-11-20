227250 JOSIAH ANDREWS Nov 20, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 ANDREWS, JOSIAH BENJAMIN 11/20/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 183CARRYING CONCELAED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Josiah Andrews Status Crime Criminal Law Weapon Type Misdemeanor Benjamin Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector