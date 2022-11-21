227260 ALONSO SUTTON Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SUTTON, ALONSO CLARENCE 11/20/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 184FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Alonso Sutton Felony Alonso Clarence Secu Status Possession Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector