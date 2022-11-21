227266 XAVIER PARKS Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PARKS, XAVIER DAVEION 11/21/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: Weight: 0FLEE/ELUDE ARREST(FEL) - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMAPIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LITTERING NOT >15 LBS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO LIABILITY INSURANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Xavier Parks Xavier Daveion Law Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector