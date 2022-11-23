227279 JOEY AYERS Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 AYERS, JOEY VAN 11/21/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 195FTA-COMMUNICATIONG THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $14999.01 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FALSE IMPRISONMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HARASSING PHONE CALL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector