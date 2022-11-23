227295 DEMERIUS BARRETT Nov 23, 2022 57 min ago 1 of 2 BARRETT, DEMERIUS TY`ZHIER-J 11/22/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 120RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Officer Secu Status Criminal Law Misdemeanor Robbery Weapon Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector