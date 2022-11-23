227300 NAKEEM MCGUIRE Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MCGUIRE, NAKEEM LOVELL 11/22/2022Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 145POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Firearm Secu Status Felony Crime Criminal Law Felon Status Type Possession Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector