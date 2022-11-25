227316 CRAIG GOODWIN Nov 25, 2022 Nov 25, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 1 of 2 GOODWIN, CRAIG 11/23/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 240FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD-PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector