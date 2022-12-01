227437 CHRISTOPHER KEMERY Dec 1, 2022 24 min ago 1 of 2 KEMERY, CHRISTOPHER JACOB 11/30/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 165BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Larceny Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Christopher Kemery Christopher Jacob Motor Vehicle Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector