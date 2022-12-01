227440 JOHN O`NEIL Dec 1, 2022 33 min ago 1 of 2 O`NEIL, JOHN RICHARD 11/30/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 151INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Chemistry Crime John O'neil Status Type John Richard Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector