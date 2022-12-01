227447 TROY HALL Dec 1, 2022 24 min ago 1 of 2 HALL, TROY ANDRE 12/01/2022Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 200MAINTN VEH/DWELL PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Heroin Status Crime Criminal Law Opium Secu Status Felony Hall Troy Andre Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector