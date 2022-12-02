227449 GERKEVION WOOTEN-GRIMES Dec 2, 2022 26 min ago 1 of 2 WOOTEN-GRIMES, GERKEVION SHAKEEM 12/01/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 130DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Sport Weaponry Secu Status Threat Firearm Discharge Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector