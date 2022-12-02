227466 THEODORE DUNN Dec 2, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 DUNN, THEODORE DEVON 12/01/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 207CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Firearm Theodore Dunn Theodore Devon Weaponry Crime Gun Status Incl Status Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector