227468 LAKELSHA FOREMAN Dec 2, 2022 27 min ago 1 of 2 FOREMAN, LAKELSHA OMEIKA USHONDA 12/02/2022Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 225RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET