227476 KAREN BROWN Dec 3, 2022 59 min ago 1 of 2 BROWN, KAREN ANGEL LOVELY 12/02/2022Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 164PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Karen Brown Status Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector