227481 ILLANDRA MAY Dec 3, 2022 59 min ago 1 of 2 MAY, ILLANDRA ERNESTINE 12/02/2022Age: 38 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 175SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECONNECT UTILITY SIG PROP DAM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET