227485 LAKEISHA SMALL Dec 3, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SMALL, LAKEISHA RANDALL 12/02/2022Age: 48 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 120CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/.DWELL PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS W/INT/S/D COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTAPOSS W/INT/S/D COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET