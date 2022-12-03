227502 MARINA WHITEHEAD Dec 3, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WHITEHEAD, MARINA DEJESUS 12/03/2022Age: 47 Sex: F Race: W Height: 409 Weight: 95FTA-MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Marina Whitehead Marina Dejesus Type Bond Secu Status Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector