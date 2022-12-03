227504 TROYVONNE GRAHAM Dec 3, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GRAHAM, TROYVONNE SHI`NYCE 12/03/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 140RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Status Misdemeanor Crime Criminal Law Type Graham Officer Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector