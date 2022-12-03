227505 SIMONE BROWN Dec 3, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BROWN, SIMONE ALECE 12/03/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 180DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Simone Brown Simone Alece Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector