227523 PETRUS VAN STADEN Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 VAN STADEN, PETRUS JOHNANNES 12/04/2022Age: 50 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 0INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRESISITING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET