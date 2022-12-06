227524 JONATHAN BRAXTON Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago BRAXTON, JONATHAN SHAE 12/04/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 160BREAKING OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER B & E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Jonathan Braxton Crime Criminal Law Linguistics Larceny Jonathan Shae Status Incl Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector