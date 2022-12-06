227525 THOMAS TYSON Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago TYSON, THOMAS LEE 12/04/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 210FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Thomas Tyson Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector