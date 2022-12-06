227526 SHAQUOYA MAY Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago MAY, SHAQUOYA PATRIECE 12/04/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 230OPEN CONT AFTER CONS ALC 1ST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETUNLAWFULLY PASS EM/PUB SV VEH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETAGGRESSIVE DRIVING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST(FEL) - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL MAINTAIN LANE CONTROL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO STOP BLUE LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MAIRJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Misdemeanor Felony Crime Criminal Law Marijuana Possession Fail Alc Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector