BRIAN DAVIS Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago DAVIS, BRIAN KEITH 12/04/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 280POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET