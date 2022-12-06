227533 TIA THOMAS Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago THOMAS, TIA 12/05/2022Age: 37 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 200FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $750.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Tia Thomas Misdemeanor Incl Status Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector