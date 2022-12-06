227537 CARTER JENKINIS Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JENKINIS, CARTER MITCHELL 12/05/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 175ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Unsc Status Misdemeanor Assault Female Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector