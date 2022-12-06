227539 QUAMAINE COOPER Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 COOPER, QUAMAINE DESHAUN 12/05/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 150SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HABITUAL BREAKING/ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HABITUAL BREAKING/ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Secu Status Law Criminal Law Crime Felony Incl Status Pret Acti Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector