227541 RAKEEM LITTLE Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 LITTLE, RAKEEM JONATHAN 12/05/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 300NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - Bond: $270.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - Bond: $1377.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET