227547 MICHAEL CROOM Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CROOM, MICHAEL SHANE 12/05/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 160FTA - DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP SELL/.DELIVER SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Misdemeanor Possession Status Michael Croom Paraphernalia Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector