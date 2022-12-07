227555 SHIEEM FREELON Dec 7, 2022 45 min ago 1 of 2 FREELON, SHIEEM TIQUISE ABOU 12/06/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 120CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF A FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Larceny Crime Criminal Law Incl Status Enter Motor Vehicle Break Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector