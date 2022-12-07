227557 MARTY SMITH Dec 7, 2022 46 min ago 1 of 2 SMITH, MARTY DRU 12/06/2022Age: 52 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 150INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Marty Smith Liberty Marty Dru Bond Secu Status Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector