227567 RAHQUELL JOHNSON Dec 7, 2022 46 min ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, RAHQUELL MALIK 12/06/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 160OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSUME/OFFER AT ABC STORE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET