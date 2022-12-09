227573 EDDIE BATTLE Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BATTLE, EDDIE RAY 12/07/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 180PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector