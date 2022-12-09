227575 ROBINO HOLDEN Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 40 min ago 1 of 2 HOLDEN, ROBINO GERMANE 12/07/2022Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVE WITHOUT TWO HEADLAMPS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BOAT ACCESS AREA-OTHER PURPOSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS AT CHILD CARE CTR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector