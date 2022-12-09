227599 SHAKEENA THOMAS Dec 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 THOMAS, SHAKEENA HUDSON 12/08/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 250LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Thomas Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Property Felony Type Pretense Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector