227605 CALEB SMITH Dec 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMITH, CALEB TANNER 12/08/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 207CONSPIRACY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSING STOLEN GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETEMBEZZLEMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Status Criminal Law Crime Larceny Caleb Smith Secu Status Type