227610 MARVIN WHITE Dec 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 WHITE, MARVIN MARTEZ 12/08/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 170FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS STOLEN GOODS/ PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET