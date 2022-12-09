227611 JAMES BUTLER Dec 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 BUTLER, JAMES ADAM 12/08/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 180FAIL REPORT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY-PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSS CS PRISON/ JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSS/RCV STOLEN PROP CERT FEL - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Fel Felony Bond Law Crime James Butler James Adam Rcv Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector