ELIJAH LEWIS Dec 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 LEWIS, ELIJAH RAJOHN 12/08/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 175DISCARGE FIREARM IN CITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET