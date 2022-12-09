227618 KEVONTA KING Dec 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 KING, KEVONTA DONTILLA 12/08/2022Age: 40 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 130LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OF CS ON PREMISE OF PRISION OR LOCAL JAIL - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Status Jail Criminal Law Crime Linguistics Felony Type Premise Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector