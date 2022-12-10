227633 KATHERINE THOMAS Dec 10, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 THOMAS, KATHERINE LYNN 12/09/2022Age: 30 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 230LARCENY MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAILURE TO APPEAR- MISD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - MISDEMENEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Larceny Misdemeanor Felony Criminal Law Crime Motor Vehicle Incl Status Katherine Thomas Katherine Lynn Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector