227643 EPHESIANS STEVENSON Dec 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 STEVENSON, EPHESIANS JAUHIE 12/09/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 180FTA-DISORDERLY CONDUCT-SCHOOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Ephesians Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector