227648 JAMES DEMPSEY Dec 10, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DEMPSEY, JAMES OLIVER 12/09/2022Age: 58 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 170FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS OPN CNT/CONS ALC PSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Psg Law Alc Secu Status James Dempsey James Oliver Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector