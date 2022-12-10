227651 JEFFERY PHELPS Dec 10, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PHELPS, JEFFERY MICHAEL 12/09/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 130ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PRO - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Discharge Incl Status Misdemeanor Weaponry Sport Firearm Weapon Status Jeffery Phelps Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector